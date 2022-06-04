'Could I be the next victim?': Laval community protests rising gun violence

Laval residents assembled Saturday to protest rising gun violence, calling for peace on the streets.

The protestors came together at the Raymond-Fortin community centre, hoisting signs bearing phrases like "No to violence" and "Could I be the next victim?"

There's been a series of Laval shootings in recent weeks. Just a few days ago, a man was shot in a crowded restaurant. Police say the event was likely linked to organized crime.

A few weeks before, in May, shots rang out mid-afternoon just steps from an elementary school. No one was injured, but community members were rattled by the experience.

Resident Lynn Lauzon said the incident was a wake-up call.

"We thank God that nothing happened, but we are all families there with littke kids. We need to be secure," she said.

In another May incident, a 28-year-old man was killed in a drive-by shooting, and his 14-year-old nephew was severely injured.

Demonstrators like Lucie Lanthier say they've had enough.

"It's scary. It's scary for families to go strolling in the park. It's scary walking on the sidewalks," she said. "We want to make sure that we have an impact today, and we send a message saying we need help."

Liberal MNA Saul Polo said the Quebec government is investing heavily in policing, but he thinks there should be an equal investment in prevention.

"For each dollar invested in security, there should be a corresponding dollar invested in prevention of criminal acts and in support of the community groups here in Laval," he said.

Then there's the issue of access to firearms.

Criminologist Maria Mourani told CTV News that street gangs typically use illegal guns smuggled across the border from the United States.

She said the criminals that use them are becoming increasingly brazen, and that they don't seem to care whether they're close to schools or inside a crowded restaurant.

"They have absolutely no considering for the location, the hour of day," she said.