Country music, hot air balloons and ribs! Here's what's happening in and around Montreal this weekend

From country to gospel music, ribs to ravioli, and whatever peteca is, Montreal's summer of things to do keeps rolling heading into the final two weekends of the summer.

When: Saturday-Sunday

Where: Parc Jean-Drapeau

Price: Single-day tickets start at $135, multi-day tickets at $230.

How to get there: Jean-Drapeau metro (yellow line). BIXI stations available near venue.

Highlights: The signature country music festival includes headliners include Chris Stapleton, Kane Brown and Gabby Barrett.

View full lineup here.

When: Saturday from 3 to 9 p.m.

Where: MCI Church of Canada

Price: General admission tickets for $50 plus fees, discounts for groups.

How to get there: L'Assomption metro (green line)

Highlights: An international lineup of gospel singers including Maggie Blanchard, the Imani Gospel Singers and Nwe I.D. Ministry.

View full schedule here.

When: Friday-Sunday

Where: Pierrefonds public library parking lot

Price: Entrance is free

How to get there: Free parking nearby. No. 470 bus leaves from Cote-Vertu metro (orange line).

Highlights: It's a fundraiser for the Big Brothers-Big Sisters West Island. Music, barbeque and a huge kids play zone.

When: Thursday-Sunday

Where: Clock Tower Quay Street in Old Montreal

Price: Four-day passes start at $15. Single-day tickets are $5.

How to get there: Closest metro is Champ-de-Mars (orange line).

Highlights: A festival of African food, music, fashion and culture.

View the schedule here.

A post shared by Festival Afromonde | Montreal (@festival.afromonde)

When: Thursday-Sunday

Where: Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu airport

Price: Single-day tickets start at $54, $29 for kids. Click here for more.

How to get there: By car. Parking is $15.

Highlights: A multi-day festival of music, activities and spectacular hot air balloons.

View full program here.

A post shared by International de montgolfières (@montgolfieres)

When: Sunday

Where: Place Bell, Laval

Price: Tickets start at $31 plus fees.

How to get there: Montmorency metro (orange line).

Highlights: Triple main event featuring Seth "Freakin" Rollins vs. Finn Balor, Cody Rhodes vs. 2023 Men's Money in the Bank winner Damian Priest and the Laval Street Fight with Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair and Asuka.

ITALFEST MTL

When: Friday-Sunday

Where: Little Italy (Petite Italie)

Cost: Free

How to get there: Closest metro is Beaubien (orange line).

Highlights: A two-week festival celebrating Italian food, music and culture.

View full program here.

PETECA TOURNAMENT

When: Friday-Sunday

Where: Parc La Fontaine

Cost: Free to watch, $25 to play

How to get there: Closest metros are Papineau (green line) or Sherbrooke (orange line).

Highlights: Finding out what the sport Peteca is! It's a traditional Brazilian Indigenous sport that is similar to badminton without a racket.