Country music, hot air balloons and ribs! Here's what's happening in and around Montreal this weekend
From country to gospel music, ribs to ravioli, and whatever peteca is, Montreal's summer of things to do keeps rolling heading into the final two weekends of the summer.
LASSO MONTREAL
When: Saturday-Sunday
Where: Parc Jean-Drapeau
Price: Single-day tickets start at $135, multi-day tickets at $230.
How to get there: Jean-Drapeau metro (yellow line). BIXI stations available near venue.
Highlights: The signature country music festival includes headliners include Chris Stapleton, Kane Brown and Gabby Barrett.
View full lineup here.
INTERNATIONAL GOSPEL FESTIVAL
When: Saturday from 3 to 9 p.m.
Where: MCI Church of Canada
Price: General admission tickets for $50 plus fees, discounts for groups.
How to get there: L'Assomption metro (green line)
Highlights: An international lineup of gospel singers including Maggie Blanchard, the Imani Gospel Singers and Nwe I.D. Ministry.
View full schedule here.
MONTREAL RIBFEST
When: Friday-Sunday
Where: Pierrefonds public library parking lot
Price: Entrance is free
How to get there: Free parking nearby. No. 470 bus leaves from Cote-Vertu metro (orange line).
Highlights: It's a fundraiser for the Big Brothers-Big Sisters West Island. Music, barbeque and a huge kids play zone.
FESTIVAL AFROMONDE
When: Thursday-Sunday
Where: Clock Tower Quay Street in Old Montreal
Price: Four-day passes start at $15. Single-day tickets are $5.
How to get there: Closest metro is Champ-de-Mars (orange line).
Highlights: A festival of African food, music, fashion and culture.
View the schedule here.View this post on Instagram
INTERNATIONAL HOT AIR BALLOON FESTIVAL
When: Thursday-Sunday
Where: Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu airport
Price: Single-day tickets start at $54, $29 for kids. Click here for more.
How to get there: By car. Parking is $15.
Highlights: A multi-day festival of music, activities and spectacular hot air balloons.
View full program here.View this post on Instagram
WWE SUPERSHOW
When: Sunday
Where: Place Bell, Laval
Price: Tickets start at $31 plus fees.
How to get there: Montmorency metro (orange line).
Highlights: Triple main event featuring Seth "Freakin" Rollins vs. Finn Balor, Cody Rhodes vs. 2023 Men's Money in the Bank winner Damian Priest and the Laval Street Fight with Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair and Asuka.
ITALFEST MTL
When: Friday-Sunday
Where: Little Italy (Petite Italie)
Cost: Free
How to get there: Closest metro is Beaubien (orange line).
Highlights: A two-week festival celebrating Italian food, music and culture.
View full program here.
PETECA TOURNAMENT
When: Friday-Sunday
Where: Parc La Fontaine
Cost: Free to watch, $25 to play
How to get there: Closest metros are Papineau (green line) or Sherbrooke (orange line).
Highlights: Finding out what the sport Peteca is! It's a traditional Brazilian Indigenous sport that is similar to badminton without a racket.