Couple in their sixties killed in Ile-Bizard, son facing murder charges

A man and woman in their sixties were found dead in an east Ile-Bizard home Wednesday night in what Montreal police (SPVM) are calling the 30th and 31st homicides of 2022.



The victims have been identified as Wayne Arnott and Louise Boucher.



Mitchell Arnott, 29, is facing two counts of second-degree murder in connection with the killings. Sources confirm he is the couple's son.







Police say they received a tip at around 9:30 p.m. concerning two bodies in a home near the intersection of Des Erables and Des Noyers Avenues.

Upon their arrival, officers discovered the bodies of a 60-year-old man and 65-year-old woman bearing marks of violence. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.



A source says the 29-year-old man took himself to hospital, and was wearing a bloody t-shirt at the time. Hospital staffed alerted authorities, who arrested the man.



"Information that we had is that he had blood on him, which gives reason to believe he was involved in the altercation here yesterday," said Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.

Neighbour Geraldine Bittar said it was difficult news to take in.

"Head sick, stressful, scary to think that it’s three houses away from me," she said. "Very sad morning. We barely slept."

A barrier has been established around the residence as the investigation continues. The case has been transferred to the major crimes unit.

- With files from CTV News Montreal's Luca Caruso-Moro and Lillian Roy