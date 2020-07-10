Couples arguing over their kids' safety is normal, says therapist, especially during COVID-19

It's normal and common for couples to argue over a certain part of parenting, says one couples' therapist.

That thing is risk tolerance -- some people are just more comfortable with risk than others, and within a couple people sometimes have different levels from each other, meaning they sometimes argue over what's safe for their kids.

The pandemic, of course, complicates this issue by an order of magnitude, introducing endless new questions around how and when kids are likely to be exposed to the virus and what that could mean for them.

Even scientists don't know all the answers to these questions, so it's not easy for parents to debate them, but therapist Vikki Stark has some tips on how to get through conversations about how to approach day camp, school, visits with friends and other kid activities.

Watch the video above for Stark's interview.