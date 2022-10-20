Court appearance once again postponed for Laval man accused of killing his children

The Laval man accused of killing his two youngest children in their home and assaulting his wife was once again unable to appear in court for medical reasons on Thursday.

Kamaljit Arora, 45, was charged Tuesday with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of his 13-year-old daughter and his 11-year-old son. He is also charged with assaulting his wife by choking.

His appearance in Laval court has now been postponed three times due to his condition.

An older daughter of the accused, aged 18, made the gruesome discovery at the home in the Ste-Dorothee district of the city on Monday evening. According to police, the father poisoned, tied up and drowned the two children before attempting to take his own life by poisoning himself.

Prosecutor Karine Dalphond told the judge on Wednesday that Arora was unable to contact a lawyer or speak to investigators.

Quebec's youth and human rights commission has opened an independent investigation into the case, as well as another alleged infanticide earlier this month in Brossard.

