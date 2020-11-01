Court battle over Quebec secularism law to begin on Monday in Montreal

MONTREAL -- The debate over Quebec secularism will move to the Montreal courthouse on Monday.

Bill 21, which was adopted by the National Assembly in June, 2019, is being contested by several groups who are calling for it to be annulled, either in total or in part.

The law prohibits the wearing of religious symbols by certain public employees in positions of authority while they are on duty. Examples include police officers, Crown prosecutors and prison guards, as well as teachers in public primary and secondary schools.