iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Court forces Laval school bus drivers to work overtime amid stalled contract negotiations

School busses are seen in this 2021 file photo. CUPE Union negotiations for the renewal of the collective agreement for 640 Laval drivers have been going on for months. (AP Photo/Iris Samuels)

A court has granted the Laval transport authority (STL) an order to end a concerted refusal by its school bus drivers to work overtime.

The STL had gone to the Administrative Labor Tribunal following what it called illegal pressure tactics from April 11 to 14. Some bus trips had to be cancelled during that time for lack of available drivers. 

Union negotiations for the renewal of the collective agreement for 640 STL drivers have been going on for months.

CUPE Union drivers, who have been without an agreement since 2019, already held strike days last November, while still providing essential services.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 18, 2022.
12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error