Court mostly upholds controversial Quebec secularism law, exempts English school boards

Quebec's secularism law, Bill 21, has been upheld by the province's Superior Court, with two exceptions: it won't apply to English school boards in Quebec, or to members of the provincial legislature.

That's because both of those groups have rights protected, for different reasons, against the use of the notwithstanding clause, which the Legault government invoked in 2019 to pass the bill.

In his 240-page ruling, Justice Marc-Andre Blanchard ruled that English school boards' minority rights trump that clause, and they may decide on their own whether to hire people who wear religious symbols.

Voters' rights to freely elect their representatives also trump the clause, he wrote, meaning their elected MNAs cannot be banned from the National Assembly for their religious symbols. He struck down a ban on face coverings for MNAs.

In a statement, the English Montreal School Board said it was "elated" by the decision, with its chair writing that the board values diversity of both staff and students.

"This legislation runs contrary to what we teach and to the culture of respect for individual rights and religious freedoms within English-language schools," said EMSB chair Joe Ortona.

Bill 21 was adopted in June 2019 and prohibits public sector workers who are deemed to be in positions of authority, including teachers, police officers and judges, from wearing symbols such as hijabs, kippas or turbans at work.

The law made pre-emptive use of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms’ notwithstanding clause, which shields legislation from most court challenges over violations of fundamental rights.

In a bid to get around the notwithstanding clause, the plaintiffs had invoked certain guarantees that they maintained were not covered by the notwithstanding clause.

Blanchard agreed, to an extent, in the complicated ruling, and had more general criticism of the use of the notwithstanding clause, though he noted it isn't within his jurisidiction to find legal fault with it.

"The use by the legislator of exemption clauses appears excessive, because [of being] too broad, although legally unassailable in the current state of the law," he wrote.

It's widely expected the case will head to higher courts for appeals.

The court released its ruling on the legislation Tuesday morning. Arguments concluded in December 2020.

This is a developing story that wil be updated