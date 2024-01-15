Court of Appeal rejects Montreal's application on students' pay

The City of Montreal's application to appeal a pay equity case involving students working in its cafeterias and restaurants has been rejected by the Court of Appeal.

Prior to the Court of Appeal decision, the Quebec Superior Court also dismissed the City of Montreal's appeal in October against the Administrative Labour Tribunal (TAT), the Montreal blue-collar union -- a local of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), affiliated with the FTQ -- and the workplace safety board, the Commission des normes, de l'équité, de la santé et de la sécurité du travail (CNESST).

The case dates back to 2010.

During the process, the pay equity committee excluded "restaurant students" from the "restaurant employees" group, on the grounds that they held student jobs.

The students complained.

The CNESST concluded that this exclusion did not fall within the exceptions provided for in the Pay Equity Act.

The case, therefore, ended up in court.

The city questioned the validity of the work of the pay equity committee. It also criticized the fact that the labour tribunal had not, in its view, ruled on the contradictory evidence and the legality of the committee's work.

In the end, the Court of Appeal dismissed the city's application to appeal.

It wrote that "the proposed appeal appears to have no reasonable chance of success."

Like the Superior Court, it concluded that neither the decision of the Labour Tribunal nor that of the CNESST was tainted by the defects attributed to it by the City of Montreal.

On the contrary, the Court of Appeal wrote, "The decision is sufficiently reasoned and addresses head-on the issue that the applicant complains it did not decide."

"It deals explicitly with the contradictory evidence presented by the parties and, although the result of its analysis does not accord with the applicant's point of view, it can in no way be concluded that the TAT failed in its duty to decide the main issue in dispute," wrote Judge Marie-France Bich. "The case does not raise any new or controversial question of law."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 15, 2024.