Court-ordered supervised parental visits may be cancelled during COVID-19 crisis

Already difficult family situations are even more complicated during the COVID-19 pandemic, and now certain visits authorized by the court between a parent and their child can be cancelled if they are not considered safe.

These are so-called supervised visits. This situation arises when a court grants a parent or grandparent the right to visit a child, but orders that the visit be supervised, often by social workers.

These meetings take place in a neutral environment, often on the premises of community organizations.

Quebec Minister of Justice Sonia LeBel announced Monday the temporary measure suspending the conclusions of a judgment authorizing these supervised visits.

In short, during the public health crisis where gatherings are not allowed, concerns have arisen about these visits: a child and a member of his family (or a third party) with whom he does not live could end up in the same room, with the addition of a social worker.

This situation puts the child's family and the caregivers and social workers at risk.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Mar. 31, 2020.

