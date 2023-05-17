iHeartRadio
20°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Court rules Quebec man sentenced for ordering killings can apply for parole earlier


The Quebec Court of Appeal has cut a decade from the parole eligibility for a Quebec man sentenced to 35 years for ordering a series of killings. Benjamin Hudon-Barbeau, infamous in Quebec for a spectacular prison escape by helicopter 10 years ago, was handed a 35-year sentence in November 2018. Quebec's highest court is seen in Montreal, Wednesday, March 27, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

The Quebec Court of Appeal has cut a decade from the time a man convicted of ordering a series of killings must serve before being eligible for parole.

Benjamin Hudon-Barbeau was handed a life sentence with no chance of parole for 35 years in November 2018 after a jury convicted him of first-degree murder, second-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.

At the time, prosecutors said it was the first time consecutive sentences had been imposed in Quebec since the law was changed in 2011 to allow for them.

Last year, the Supreme Court of Canada ruled that such stacked sentences for multiple murders were unconstitutional, restoring the longest period before parole eligibility to 25 years.

In a decision Tuesday, the Quebec Court of Appeal dismissed Hudon-Barbeau's appeal of the verdicts but agreed he should be able to apply for parole after 25 years.

Hudon-Barbeau made headlines in 2013 when he orchestrated a prison escape by helicopter before being arrested a short time later and receiving a 16-year sentence for the escape.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on May 17, 2023

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*