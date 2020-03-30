COVID-19: 1,612 cases on Montreal Island; CDN-NDG, Cote St. Luc hardest hit

The number of COVID-19 cases on Montreal Island rose on Monday to 1,612, with the territory served by the west-central regional health board (CIUSSS du Centre-Ouest-de-l'Île-de-Montréal) continuing to be the most affected.

161 cases have been reported in the Cote-des-Neiges-NDG borough, the most of any town or borough, with Cote St. Luc coming in second at 107.

Rosemont-Petite-Patrie (with 80 cases), Ville-Marie (67), the Plateau (67), LaSalle (66), Outremont (56), Ahuntsic-Cartierville (54) are the other places reporting 50 cases or more.

487 cases are listed as being of "unknown" origin.

