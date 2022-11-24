COVID-19: 10 deaths, 27 more hospitalizations in Quebec

An additional 10 people with COVID-19 have died in Quebec, bringing the total death count to 17,302 since the pandemic began, according to Quebec's health ministry.

Five of those deaths occurred in the last two to seven days, and five occurred over a week ago.

There are currently 1,785 people with COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals, an increase of 27 from the previous day with 163 admissions and 136 discharges. Of those, 575 were admitted for reasons directly related to the virus, while the others tested positive at hospital seeking treatment for other ailments.

Meanwhile, there are 41 people with COVID-19 in the ICU, a decrease of one with nine new entries and 10 discharges. Of those, 22 were admitted for reasons directly related to the virus.

There are 3,655 healthcare workers currently absent from the job for COVID-19-related reasons.

NEW CASES

Quebec logged 1,040 more positive COVID-19 PCR tests on Thursday for a total of 1,247,245 infections recorded so far.

In addition, 106 positive rapid tests were recorded through Quebec's online portal, for a total of 261,965.

The province is monitoring 362 active coronavirus outbreaks.

VACCINATIONS

An additional 22,368 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered to Quebecers. So far, 22,296,843 shots have been given in the province.

As of Thursday, 62 per cent of Quebecers are considered to have basic vaccination status.

For minors, this means they've received at least two shots, or one shot plus one COVID-19 infection. For adults, this means they've received at least two doses with one booster, or two doses plus one infection.

Meanwhile, 24 per cent of adults have gotten the jab since Aug. 15, while 29 per cent have gotten it in the last five months.

That rate is far higher among people over 80 years old at 65 per cent. It's lowest among under-40s at nine per cent.

Quebec public health is encouraging people to wear masks in crowded public spaces as the province's hospitals battle COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).