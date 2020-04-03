COVID-19: As Montreal festival cancellations pile up, Grand Prix organizers take wait-and-see approach

While several of Montreal's summer festivals have already announced that their 2020 editions will be cancelled or postponed due to COVID-19, one of the city's marquee summer events has yet to pull the plug: the Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix.

A decision on Montreal's F1 race - which remains on the schedule for the weekend of June 12-14 - will be made "in the next few weeks," race organizers said Friday.

"The preparations for the Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix 2020 ... are following their course," race organizers said in a statement. "We have hope that we will be able to maintain the event on this date but remain realistic."

Organizers conceded the situation is "evolving rapidly" and that they are "are in constant communication with members of Formula 1 ... and public authorities," and that their priority "remains to host a safe event for both spectators and personnel, and if this would unfortunately become impossible, we will be forced to delay the event."

On Friday, several of Montreal's biggest festivals - including Just for Laughs and the Montreal International Jazz Festival - as well its Tour de L'Ile bike race, announced they are postponing or outright cancelling their 2020 editions.

The Montreal Grand Prix - the only Canadian stop on the Formula 1 circuit - brings in tens of thousands of tourists and generates millions of dollars in economic spinoffs every summer.