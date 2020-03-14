COVID-19: Blue Jays games at the Big O cancelled

The two preseason games between the Toronto Blue Jays and the New York Yankees scheduled for Mar. 23 and 24 at the Olympic Stadium have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Event promoter evenko made the announcement Friday night on Twitter.

MATCH ANNULÉS - Yankees VS Blue Jays

GAMES CANCELLED - Yankees VS Blue Jays



Infos:

FR: https://t.co/2MAkiuT9Tt

ENG: https://t.co/mciHtJY82j pic.twitter.com/BFHSTQiCnb

Evenko said in a short statement to have read the measures implemented by the Government of Quebec regarding the suspension of events with more than 250 people for 30 days and was taking very seriously the safety and the health of its customers.

Thursday, Major League Baseball decided to delay the start of its season and interrupt training camps.

Statement from Major League Baseball: pic.twitter.com/0bWS5VTRPu

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Mar. 14, 2020.