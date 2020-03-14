COVID-19: Blue Jays games at the Big O cancelled
The two preseason games between the Toronto Blue Jays and the New York Yankees scheduled for Mar. 23 and 24 at the Olympic Stadium have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Event promoter evenko made the announcement Friday night on Twitter.
MATCH ANNULÉS - Yankees VS Blue Jays
GAMES CANCELLED - Yankees VS Blue Jays
Infos:
FR: https://t.co/2MAkiuT9Tt
ENG: https://t.co/mciHtJY82j pic.twitter.com/BFHSTQiCnb
Evenko said in a short statement to have read the measures implemented by the Government of Quebec regarding the suspension of events with more than 250 people for 30 days and was taking very seriously the safety and the health of its customers.
Thursday, Major League Baseball decided to delay the start of its season and interrupt training camps.
Statement from Major League Baseball: pic.twitter.com/0bWS5VTRPu— MLB (@MLB) March 12, 2020
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Mar. 14, 2020.
Latest Audio
-
The Car Show: March 21
The Car Show: March 21
-
Bill Brownstein: Trump explosion
The Montreal Gazette`s Bill Brownstein joins Weekends with Ken to talk about Donald Trump`s very aggressive response to a NBC reporter
-
Could your favorite grocery store run out of food?
Food professor at Dalhousie University, Sylvain Charlebois tells us why grocery stores dealing with a pandemic is different than a natural disaster