COVID-19 booster shot now available to Quebecers aged 35 and up

Quebecers aged 35 and up can now register for their third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

To make an appointment, visit the Clic Santé website.

The province's health officials are highly recommending that everyone eligible for a third dose register to do so as soon as they are able -- even if they previously received a positive diagnosis of COVID-19.

"A booster dose of a messenger RNA COVID-19 vaccine is recommended to enable the immune system to re-establish a sufficient level of antibodies to compensate for the drop that may occur after a few months," notes Quebec's health ministry.

Officials state new data show booster shots provide greater protection against new strains of the virus, such as the Omicron variant.

Tuesday, 62 more people were declared dead in the province due to COVID-19.

There are currently 100,448 active cases in Quebec, as hospitalizations rise to 2,742 and ICU numbers increase to 255.

Registration for a booster dose will open for those aged:

  • 25 and up: Thursday, Jan. 13
  • 18 and up: Friday, Jan. 14
