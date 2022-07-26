iHeartRadio
24°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

COVID-19: Calls for caution at large-scale events in Quebec City for Pope's visit

image.jpg

Public health authorities in Quebec City are urging caution for when the papal visit shifts to the provincial capital on Wednesday, given a high COVID-19 transmission rate in the region.

In a statement Tuesday, health officials say even in outdoor settings, large gatherings can lead to transmission of the virus.

They say face masks are to be distributed to those boarding shuttle buses for a mass with Pope Francis to be held in Ste-Anne-de-Beaupre on Thursday.

The pope will also ride through the Plains of Abraham in his Popemobile and greet the public on Wednesday.

Dr. Jacques Girard, an assistant to the director of public health in Quebec City, says participants in the papal visit should act responsibly and not attend if they have COVID-19 symptoms.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 26, 2022

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*