COVID-19 cases drop again as Quebec reports 469 more infections, hospitalizations spike

Quebec reported Tuesday that 469 more people have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the overall number of infections to 408,931.

Of the total infections, 391,583 are said to have recovered from the novel coronavirus.

The number of active COVID-19 cases the Quebec Institute of Public Health (INSPQ) is monitoring dropped below 6,000 for the first time since Sept. 7.

There are now 5,986 active cases, a decrease of 262.

The province attributed six more deaths to the disease, bringing the overall number of people in Quebec who have died since March 2020 to 11,362.

Quebec's Health Ministry said 37 more people entered the hospital for treatment and 15 were discharged, meaning hospitalizations rose by 22 for a total of 321. Of those, 94 people are in intensive care wards. Nine people entered ICUs, and 10 were discharged.

On Sept. 26, a total of 22,068 samples were analyzed.

VACCINATION DATA

Quebec health-care professionals administered 7,218 more doses of COVID-19 vaccine, including 6,629 in the past 24 hours.

Since the vaccination campaign began, 12,867,824 doses have been administered in Quebec, and 183,642 Quebecers received their jabs out of province.

VARIANT TRACKER

The INSPQ added 853 variant cases, all of which were the Delta COVID-19 variant.

Of the 67,699 total presumed or confirmed variants in Quebec, 20,970 have been Delta variants.