COVID-19: Christmas Mass still scheduled in Montreal

Montreal churches will be open for Christmas Mass, with the Archdiocese of Montreal has deciding to maintain nativity gatherings, despite the pandemic that is growing in the metropolis.

The pastoral teams are required to respect sanitary rules to avoid the spread of the Omicron variant. Churchgoers, with the exception of the homeless, will be required to present their vaccination passport to enter.

In a communication sent to teams and volunteers, of which Noovo Info obtained a copy, Bishop Christian Lépine suggested that the church doors remain open, even if the situation does not allow the celebrations to take place. If this is the case, the Mass could be presented online.

It is also suggested that communion for the non-vaccinated be held in the church square.

QUEBEC CITY

The Diocese of Quebec has decided to cancel all midnight Masses due to the spread of COVID-19.

Funerals are the only celebrations allowed. The measure is in effect until January 10.

With files from Etienne Phenix of BellMedia.