COVID-19 deaths in Quebec pass 1,500, with 840 new cases confirmed

Public health officials in Quebec announced that 69 more people have died of COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in the province to 1,515.

It is the lowest number of deaths since April 19 and second lowest since April 14.

The total number of cases in the province is now at 24,107, up 840 from Saturday.

There are now 1,518 people being treated for coronavirus in hospitals across the province, which is an increase of nine patients.

The number of those in intensive care dropped by two Sunday, bringing the total to 215.

An estimated 5,342 people have recovered from the virus.

The Montreal region remains the most affected by the pandemic. There are 11,621 confirmed cases (+460) on the Island of Montreal, 2,789 in Monteregie (+53), 2,711 in Laval (+132) and 1,796 in Lanaudiere (+73).

If the progression seems slowed down in Mauricie-Center-du-Quebec (1127) and in Estrie (822) where the increase is less than 2 per cent, it continues in the region of the Capitale-Nationale which records 762 cases, an increase of 5.8 per cent.

In the Outaouais, there are 252 cases, an increase of 2.4 per cent. In Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, the situation was stable since there were 266 cases there, the same figure as the day before.

The ministry said Sunday that wearing a mask or face covering is now recommended in public places “when physical distance (2 meters) is not possible,” citing the example of public transport.

Premier Francois Legault is expected to resume news briefings on Monday with Health Minister Danielle McCann and National Director of Public Health Horacio Arruda. Quebec authorities are expected to announce their de-confinement plan this week.

ACROSS CANADA

There have been over 691,000 tests administered in Canada to date. The proportion of positive tests that detect COVID-19 remains close to 7 per cent, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.

These tests detected 46,640 confirmed and probable cases. COVID-19 has killed 2,560 Canadians.

Distribution of cases in the country, according to the most recent provincial and territorial reports are as follows:

24,107 cases in Quebec, including 1,515 deaths;

14,432 cases in Ontario, including 835 deaths;

4,233 cases in Alberta, including 73 deaths;

1,948 cases in British Columbia, including 100 deaths;

873 cases in Nova Scotia, including 24 deaths;

349 cases in Saskatchewan, including four deaths;

267 cases in Manitoba, including six deaths;

258 cases in Newfoundland and Labrador, including three deaths;

118 cases in New Brunswick;

26 cases in Prince Edward Island, of which 24 have already recovered;

11 cases in the Yukon;

Five cases in the Northwest Territories, all cured;

No cases in Nunavut.

In addition to these provincial and territorial reports, there are 13 cases among passengers repatriated from the cruise ship Grand Princess on March 10.

With reporting from The Canadian Press.