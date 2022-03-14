COVID-19 deaths in Quebec rise by nine, hospitalizations up by three

Quebec is reporting nine new COVID-19 deaths on Monday as the province sees a slight bump of three hospitalizations.

This brings the number of deaths in Quebec just after the two-year anniversary of the global pandemic being declared to 14,182.

Hospitalizations are at 1,077 after 43 people were admitted and 40 people were discharged in the last 24 hours.

The province saw two fewer people receiving care in the intensive care unit, for a total of 61 on Monday.

Quebec also recorded 670 new cases of COVID-19 through PCR testing, which remains limited to certain people and not the general public. This includes 265 positive rapid antigen tests results that were uploaded to province's data in the last 24 hours.

The positivity rate is at 9.7 per cent and there are 390 active outbreaks across Quebec. Active cases also went down to 12,269, a decrease of 841 from the last update.

There have been 937,247 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Health-care workers analyzed 9,178 samples on March 12.

VACCINATION UPDATE

Another 4,239 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours, for a total of 18,528,908 doses given out in Quebec. Another 301,059 doses were given to Quebecers outside of the province.

The majority (2,491) of the new doses given out in the previous day were booster shots.

So far, Quebec has administered 7,418,317 first doses covering 91 per cent of the eligible population, 7,081,839 second doses covering 87 per cent of the population, and 4,245,761 third doses covering 52 per cent of the population.