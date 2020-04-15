COVID-19 deaths surpass 1,000 in Canada

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 have surpassed 1,000, according to CTV News’ tally of provincial data.

CTVNews.ca has been gathering a national tally of COVID-19 cases since the outbreak began, which as of Wednesday afternoon indicated 1,006 Canadians have died from disease.

Meanwhile, the data shows 18,262 active cases of COVID-19 in Canada and 8,937 recoveries.

Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam said earlier this week that nearly half of Canada's COVID-19 deaths are nursing and retirement home patients.

Coronavirus newsletter sign-up: Get The COVID-19 Brief sent to your inbox

Provincially, Quebec and Ontario have seen the most deaths, with 487 and 385 respectively, while New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and the three territories are yet to record a death connected to the virus.

Still, Tam said Wednesday there is room for "cautious optimism" when it comes to the spread of the virus in Canada, as it does appear to be slowing down.

She did add, however, that easing physical distancing restrictions now would be a mistake.

Globally, 132,276 people have died from the virus, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally. The United States has the highest death toll in the world with 24,582, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Controland Prevention.

With files from CTVNews.ca Writer Brooklyn Neustaeter