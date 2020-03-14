COVID-19: Despite spring weather, Montreal shops are empty

With major social distancing policies in effect throughout Quebec, Old Montreal was quiet on Saturday, despite the spring weather.

Souvenirs Sarah manager Joseph Maskour said foot traffic through his store has been almost non-existant.

“I think cash we’ve done $50 and it’s lunchtime,” he said.

Making matters worse is that the store does much of its business selling sports paraphernalia.

“On the sports end it’s rough because the NHL just suspended the season,” he said. “On the souvenirs side, there are no tourists. That certainly doesn’t help.”

Some people were enjoying the tranquility. Oleg Gnizdiuk, a tourist from Ontario, said it felt like he had the city to himself.

“So far, so good. No people at all around,” he said with a chuckle.

Over on Mount Royal, some tourists said being out in the open air seemed like a safer bet.

“They want people to stay away from everybody and it’s easier to do here,” said Ryan Park. “Obviously it’s going to get a little harder to get by with things slowing down. If we have the same kind of shutdown, people are going to start to have issues.”