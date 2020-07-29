COVID-19 fallout: homeless people setting up camp in tents in the city

Several homeless people have set up camp on a stretch of land on Notre Dame Street in the east end of the city - some groups helping the homeless say they are living there because they have nowhere to go.

The groups say this is fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic - a limited number of shelter beds and the closure of temporary day shelters with the reopening of the city mean some homeless people have no place to stay.

"I think we may need to look at reopening (temporary shelters), either in other locations. I think most Montrealers would agree they don't like to see their fellow citizens having to resort to camps in the inner city," said Matthew Pearce, CEO of the Old Brewery Mission.

Add to that the low vacancy rate and people who can't find an affordable apartment.

"It's particularly troubling because these are people who are new to homelessness - they don't know what organizations are out there to support homelessness, they don't know where to go," said Pearce in an interview with CJAD 800.

The city of Montreal said the borough of Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve is working with local community groups helping the homeless to make sure things are safe.

Montreal police tell CJAD 800 they don't systematically boot homeless people camped out in public spaces and in this case, there've been no complaints or security risks so far.

Pearce said it's important to nip this in the bud.

"I don't think it's particularly safe. I think people are vulnerable - if you're in a tent in a city, you're more vulnerable to violence for example. I don't what the sanitary conditions are like out there," said Pearce.

"I think we have to look at how to respond to people who are now resorting to encampments. This was an unforeseen outcome so I think we have to respond quickly."

