COVID-19 field hospital opens in Jacques Lemaire Arena

A new field hospital opened in the Jacques Lemaire Arena on Sunday, providing 40 beds to the nearby LaSalle Hospital's COVID-19 ward.

The hospital's COVID-19 unit contains 22 beds, and officials expect the ward will be soon be completely full.

The arena's setup is the same type used by the Rd Cross in disaster zones and is the first time such a unit has been deployed in Quebec.

The unit is intended for use as a red zone meant for the most seriously ill COVID-19 patients.

“A red zone in the pandemic plan of the ministry is where you hospitalize patients who are COVID-19 positive but need to have their medications reviewed, strong nursing care, medical evaluations and more intensive types of interventions,” said West Island Regional Health Board chief Lynne McVey. “It's not an intensive care unit by any stretch of the imagination. But we do know that patients do recover when you can focus multi-disciplinary efforts around that patient.”

On Friday, the regional health authority said an original plan was to set up a tent outside the hospital but that the rink would be able to house more patients.