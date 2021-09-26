COVID-19 hospital occupancy down as Quebec reports 719 new cases

Quebec reported 719 new COVID-19 cases Sunday as a recent rise in hospitalizations appeared to slow over the weekend.

Since Saturday's update, 31 more people were hospitalized with virus symptoms. However, overall occupancy lowered to 297 with 35 fewer people receiving care Sunday.

Of those in hospital, 90 are in the ICU.

Public health is monitoring 606 active outbreaks within the territory, an increase of six from the day before. Quebec's rolling positivity rate is now 2.4 per cent.

The province also reported two more people have died due to the virus.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Just over half of new hospital admissions were unvaccinated, or had received their first dose two weeks prior. However, that group makes up the majority of those sent to hospital over the last month.

Public health data reveals unvaccinated people are 35 times more likely to be hospitalized after catching COVID-19 than those who have gotten two shots.

Health-care professionals administered 14,844 vaccine doses, 10,785 of which were delivered as second shots.

Of the eligible population (12-years-old and up), 84 per cent are fully vaccinated and 89 per cent have received at least one shot.

