iHeartRadio
18°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

COVID-19 hospital occupancy down as Quebec reports 719 new cases

image.jpg

Quebec reported 719 new COVID-19 cases Sunday as a recent rise in hospitalizations appeared to slow over the weekend.

Since Saturday's update, 31 more people were hospitalized with virus symptoms. However, overall occupancy lowered to 297 with 35 fewer people receiving care Sunday.

Of those in hospital, 90 are in the ICU. 

Public health is monitoring 606 active outbreaks within the territory, an increase of six from the day before. Quebec's rolling positivity rate is now 2.4 per cent. 

The province also reported two more people have died due to the virus. 

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Just over half of new hospital admissions were unvaccinated, or had received their first dose two weeks prior. However, that group makes up the majority of those sent to hospital over the last month. 

Public health data reveals unvaccinated people are 35 times more likely to be hospitalized after catching COVID-19 than those who have gotten two shots. 

Health-care professionals administered 14,844 vaccine doses, 10,785 of which were delivered as second shots. 

Of the eligible population (12-years-old and up), 84 per cent are fully vaccinated and 89 per cent have received at least one shot. 

#COVID19 - En date du 25 septembre, voici la situation au Québec: https://t.co/pwoUoaBgaF pic.twitter.com/wMzDDgmzVY

— Santé Québec (@sante_qc) September 26, 2021
12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error