COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to drop in Quebec, with a decrease of 58

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are continuing to drop in Quebec, with a decrease of 58 Wednesday for a total of 1,381.

88 patients were admitted and 146 were discharged.

Intensive care numbers dropped to 82, a decrease of eight, with seven new entries and 15 discharges.

Twenty new deaths were reported, bringing the total to 14,016 since the pandemic began.

Of the new hospitalizations, 51 patients are older than 60, with 31 of them triple-vaccinated, 12 double-vaccinated, and six unvaccinated. Two patients have an unknown vaccination status.

There are 37 patients below age 59. Thirteen are triple-vaccinated, nine are double-vaccinated, one has received one dose of the vaccine, eight are unvaccinated and two have an unknown vaccination status.

One child between the ages of five and 11 was admitted, while three children below age four were admitted.

As for ICU patients, two are triple-vaxxed, one is double-vaxxed, two are unvaccinated and one is of unknown status.

According to public health, unvaccinated individuals are currently 7.4 times more likely to be hospitalized for COVID-19 and 15.9 times more likely to end up in the ICU.

CASES AND VACCINATIONS

The health ministry recorded 1,630 new cases of the virus Wednesday, though these numbers are much lower than the actual number of infections, since PCR testing was limited to a small sector of the population.

The province is currently monitoring 593 outbreaks.

Quebec is encouraging people to declare the status of their at-home rapid test so officials can get a clearer picture of infection levels in the province.

A total of 99,094 rapid tests have been declared since the online self-reporting portal opened. Of that number, 77,334 positive tests were registered. The ministry reported 385 tests on Wednesday, with 297 of them positive.

Quebec logged 7,151 more vaccine doses, including 5,237 patients who received their third shot.