COVID-19 hospitalizations down slightly in Quebec as province records 1,224 new infections

Quebec reported a slight drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations and four new deaths related to the virus on Monday.

There were two fewer people with the coronavirus in hospital on Monday, bringing the total to 2,086. ICU cases inched up slightly, however, to 59 — an increase of five.

About 33 per cent (695) of the people in hospital with COVID-19 were admitted because of the virus, according to the Ministry of Health. The others were admitted for another reason.

The new deaths bring the total to 15,876 since the start of the pandemic.

The province also recorded 1,224 new infections from PCR testing in the last 24 hours, down from the 2,000-plus daily infections in recent days. The Ministry of Health also said 403 rapid antigen tests were recorded from the public, including 347 positive samples.

Public health analyzed 10,910 samples on Sunday and reported a positivity rate of 13.3 per cent from PCR tests, which are reserved for priority clientele.

Across Quebec, there are 590 active outbreaks of the virus.

There are now 6,418 health-care workers absent for COVID-related reasons as of Monday. This time last week, the number was 6,613.

Health-care workers administered 4,361 new vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, for a total of 20,280,163 shots given to Quebecers.

On Monday, Quebec children between the ages of six months and four years old became eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Those children can get Moderna's Spikevax mRNA shot, which is the same dose given to adults but in a smaller amount.