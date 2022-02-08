iHeartRadio
COVID-19 hospitalizations fall to 2,380 in Quebec, 56 new deaths added

image.jpg

After a slight increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations on Monday, Quebec reported another drop in the number of people receiving care in hospital.

On Tuesday, hospitalizations fell by 45 for a total of 2,380. There were also 56 deaths related to COVID-19, more than double the number of new deaths from the day before.

  • WATCH LIVE AT 1 P.M.: Quebec COVID-19 update with Premier François Legault

This is a developing story that will be updated. 

