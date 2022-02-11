COVID-19 hospitalizations, ICU cases drop in Quebec, but province adds 39 deaths

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 dropped again on Friday in Quebec, including ICU cases, but the province added another 39 new deaths.

The total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic is now 13,656.

Overall hospitalizations dropped by 98 after 151 people were admitted and 249 people were discharged from hospital in the last 24 hours, for a total of 2,214 hospitalizations.

In another sign of the situation improving in Quebec, the number of patients in the ICU was 164 on Friday, a decrease of nine from the day before.

The province recorded 2,662 new cases of COVID-19, however, it’s important to note that PCR testing is still not available to the general public. The health ministry recorded 753 rapid antigen test results in the last 24 hours, 560 of which were positive.

Health-care workers analyzed 23,935 test samples on Feb. 9.

On Friday morning, the Ministry of Health and Social Services said in a tweet that "due to a technical problem" it could not release further details on the COVID-19 numbers in Quebec as it normally does. Those numbers could come later in the day.

VACCINATE UPDATE

In the last 24 hours, health-care workers administered 31,430 vaccine doses into people’s arms, for a total of 18,125,569 doses given out in Quebec. Another 292,745 doses have been given out to Quebecers outside of the province.

This is a developing story. More details to come as they become available.