COVID-19 hospitalizations in Quebec drop as province adds 12 new deaths

COVID-19 hospitalizations decreased by 14 in Quebec, the province's health ministry reported Friday, although officials warn this number could go up with the spread of the Omicron sub-variant (BA.2).

Ninety-three patients were admitted to hospital and 107 were discharged in the last 24 hours, while intensive care numbers rose by two.

Of the new patients, 55 were triple-vaccinated, 18 were double-vaccinated, one received one dose of the vaccine, nine were unvaccinated, and eight patients have an unknown vaccination status.

Two children are in hospital and seven are in the ICU.

The health ministry said 12 more people have died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 14,300.

DAILY CASES CONTINUE TO TOP 2,000

Quebec reported 2,203 new positive cases of the virus, although this number is likely higher as PCR tests are not available to the general public. It’s the third day in a row daily case counts have risen past 2,000.

The positivity rate for PCR testing was 16.3 per cent, up from 15 per cent on Thursday.

The province also logged a total of 122,045 rapid tests. Of the 1,135 test results recorded on Thursday, 968 were positive.

The ministry is monitoring 369 active COVID-19 outbreaks.

Quebec Premier François Legault is among those infected with the virus. He announced Thursday he tested positive after experiencing symptoms that afternoon.

1/2 Cet après-midi, j’ai commencé à ressentir des symptômes de la COVID-19. J’ai passé un test de dépistage et j’ai reçu un résultat positif.



Je me sens bien.��

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Quebec health-care professionals administered 8,064 more vaccine doses in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of vaccinations administered in the province to 18,592,149.

Another 5,002 third-doses were administered, with the 53 per cent of eligible Quebecers having received their booster shot.