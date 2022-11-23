iHeartRadio
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Quebec rise above 1,700, two more deaths reported


Reported COVID-19 hospitalizations rose in Quebec Wednesday as more than 3,000 health-care workers remained off the job because of the virus. 

There are now 1,758 people in hospital with COVID-19, amounting to a net rise of 60 compared to the day before. However, 574 of those in hospital are there because of the virus itself, while the others tested positive after arriving. 

Intensive care occupancy remained stable at 42 patients, 21 of whom are there because of serious COVID-19 symptoms.  

As for health-care staff, 3,516 were not at work because of infection or other virus-related reasons. 

Two more people are reported to have died between two and seven days ago. The coronavirus death toll in Quebec is now 17,292. 

Public health is aware of 360 active outbreaks, and the positivity rate was 9.6 per cent as of Wednesday's release. 

