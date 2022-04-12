COVID-19 hospitalizations in Quebec rise by 145, close to 2,000 receiving care

Quebec is reporting Tuesday that COVID-19 hospitalizations have risen by 145, bringing the total to 1,938, the highest since mid-February.

The Health Ministry says 294 patients checked in for treatment and 149 were discharged.

The number of intensive care unit patients declined by two for a total of 67.

Thirty-five more people died due to the novel coronavirus, bringing that total to 14,579.

NEW CASES

Out of 15,293 PCR tests that were analyzed, 2,596 came back positive for a rate of 16.7 per cent.

In addition, 1,129 positive rapid tests were self-declared.

There have been 1,003,491 positive PCR tests recorded in Quebec since the start of the pandemic, as well as 138,69 positive self-declared rapid tests.

The ministry is monitoring 900 active COVID-19 outbreaks, 48 more than the day prior.

The Quebec Institute of Public Health (INSPQ) is reporting 30,172 active COVID-19 cases, 45 fewer than on Monday.

On April 10, 16,236 samples were analyzed.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Quebec health-care professionals administered 25,567 more doses of COVID-19 vaccine, including 25,602 in the past 24 hours.

Since the vaccination campaign began, 18,923,834 doses of vaccine have been administered in the province, with 317,172 doses administered to Quebecers out of province.