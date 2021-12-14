COVID-19 hospitalizations shoot up by 25 in Quebec as province records 1,747 new cases

Quebec reported Tuesday that 1,747 more people have tested positive for COVID-19, as hospitalizations skyrocket by 25.

The province said that 47 more people checked into hospitals for novel coronavirus treatment and 22 were discharged, bringing that total to 293. Of those, 75 people are in intensive care wards, an increase of two.

Of the new hospitalizations, 23 were reportedly unvaccinated or received one dose less than two weeks prior, one received one dose more than two weeks prior, and 23 received both doses more than seven days before checking into the hospital.

Public health says unvaccinated people are 14.7 times more likely to wind up in the hospital than those who have received both doses based on the last four weeks of data.

Quebec says 6,631,145 people (81 per cent of the eligible population) have received both doses of vaccine.

Of the new COVID-19 cases, 910 people were reportedly double-vaccinated more than seven days before their positive result, 45 received one dose more than two weeks prior, and 792 were unvaccinated or received one dose less than two weeks prior.

There are currently 1,092 active outbreaks, and 14,617 active COVID-19 cases.

Since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, 469,356 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 443,121 of those have recovered from the disease.

Seven more people have died due to the disease, bringing that total to 11,618.

On Dec. 12, 32,002 samples were analyzed.

NEW OMICRON CASES

Quebec's Institute of Public Health (INSPQ) is now reporting 11 cases of the Omicron variant in the province, up from five on Dec. 9.

The INSPQ adds that there have been 354 more Delta cases detected, bringing that total to 31,722.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Health-care professionals administered 35,093 more doses of COVID-19 vaccine, including 34,001 in the past 24 hours.

In total, 14,032,710 doses of the vaccine have been administered in the province, and 240,227 doses were administered to Quebecers out of province.