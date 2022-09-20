iHeartRadio
COVID-19 in Quebec: 13 new deaths as hospitalizations drop by 15

Quebec reported another 13 deaths due to COVID-19 on Tuesday as hospitalizations fell again by 15 in the last 24 hours.

The death toll since the start of the pandemic reached 16,687, the Ministry of Health said.

As of Tuesday, there were 1,520 COVID-19 hospitalizations, with 499 of them admitted due to the coronavirus. The remainder tested positive after going to hospital for another reason.

There are 36 people in the intensive care unit, including 19 with COVID, which is an increase of one.

#COVID19 - En date du 19 septembre, voici la situation au Québec: https://t.co/TG8KBlln4B pic.twitter.com/Ap1n3RHGA9

— Santé Québec (@sante_qc) September 20, 2022

NEW CASES, VACCINATIONS

The province logged 933 new PCR-based infections since Monday. In addition, 224 rapid antigen test results were uploaded to the health ministry, including 177 positive cases. The positivity rate in Quebec was 9 per cent on Tuesday.

Health-care workers analyzed 8,970 samples on Sept. 18.

The vaccination campaign continues with 14,291 new doses administered in the previous day, for a total of 21,055,765 shots given to Quebecers.

