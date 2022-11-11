COVID-19 in Quebec: 14 more deaths recorded, fewer hospitalizations

The latest COVID-19 data shows that an additional 14 people have died in Quebec, bringing the total number of deaths in the province to 17,166 since the start of the pandemic.

Two deaths occurred in the last 24 hours, while six occurred between two and seven days ago and another six occurred more than seven days ago.

There are 68 fewer people hospitalized than reported the previous day, with 110 people admitted and 178 people discharged. Of all patients admitted, 613 are there specifically for COVID-related reasons.

The number of people in intensive care units decreased by one, compared to the last Quebec public health report, dropping the total to 40 people in the ICUs currently. Of that total, 25 are sick due to COVID-19 complications.

NEW CASES

Cases are up by 739, for a total of 1,237,025. Of those positive results, 133 came from self-declared rapid tests through Quebec's online portal, with 147 rapid tests being declared in all.

In addition, 3,633 healthcare workers are absent for COVID-related reasons, 37 fewer than the day before.

The province is monitoring 381 outbreaks, an increase of five.

VACCINATIONS

An additional 20,304 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered to Quebecers, for a total of 22,061,804 shots given.

As of the latest figures, 62 per cent of Quebecers are considered to have basic vaccination status.

For minors, this means they've received at least two shots, or one shot plus one COVID-19 infection. For adults, this means they've received at least two doses with one booster, or two doses plus on infection.

Meanwhile, 21 per cent of adults have gotten the jab since Aug. 15, while 27 per cent have gotten it in the last five months.

In the latter group, the rate of vaccination is far higher among people over age 80 at 61 per cent. It's lowest among under-forties at eight per cent.

