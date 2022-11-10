COVID-19 in Quebec: 16 more deaths, hospitalizations down slightly

Quebec reported on Thursday that 16 additional people have died due to COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths to 17,152 since the start of the pandemic.

Nine of the deaths occurred between two and seven days ago and seven deaths occurred more than seven days ago.

There are 11 fewer patients in hospitals than reported the previous day. Out of 1,830 hospitalizations across the province, 644 were admitted specifically because of COVID-19 infections.

The number of people in intensive care units remained stable at 41, including 27 admitted because of COVID-19 complications.

NEW CASES

New infections are up by 910, for a total of 1,236,286. Of those positive results, 137 came from self-declared rapid tests through Quebec's online portal, with 154 rapid tests being declared in all.

In addition, 3,670 healthcare workers are absent for COVID-related reasons, 23 more than the day before.

The province is monitoring 376 outbreaks, an increase of two.

VACCINATIONS

An additional 20,672 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered to Quebecers, for a total of 22,040,709 shots given.

According to the latest figures, 62 per cent of Quebecers were considered to have basic vaccination status.

For minors, this means they've received at least two shots, or one shot plus one COVID-19 infection. For adults, this means they've received at least two doses with one booster, or two doses plus an infection.

Meanwhile, 21 per cent of adults have gotten the jab since Aug. 15, while 27 per cent have gotten it in the last five months.

In the latter group, the rate of vaccination is far higher among people over age 80 at 61 per cent. It's lowest among under-40s at eight per cent.

