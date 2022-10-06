iHeartRadio
COVID-19 in Quebec: 5 deaths, hospitalizations rise to 1,810


image.jpg

COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 30 in Quebec in the last 24 hours and five new deaths due to the virus have been recorded, Quebec's health ministry said Thursday.

The total number of deaths has risen to 16,822.

Meanwhile, the number of people receiving treatment for COVID-19 in hospital grew to 1,810 after 155 people were admitted and 125 people were discharged in the past day. The ministry said 544 of the hospitalizations as of Thursday were primarily for the coronavirus.

The situation in the intensive care units remained relatively the same. There are now 35 people in the ICU, an increase of one from Wednesday.

There are also 3,954 health-care workers absent for COVID-related reasons, which is 93 more compared to seven days ago.

#COVID19 - En date du 5 octobre, voici la situation au Québec: https://t.co/TG8KBl3LG1 pic.twitter.com/9d1P42m2e1

— Santé Québec (@sante_qc) October 6, 2022

NEW CASES, VACCINATIONS

The Ministry of Health recorded 1,035 new infections through PCR testing in the last 24 hours. An additional 252 rapid antigen test results were uploaded to the province's registry, 216 of which were positive.

Health-care workers analyzed 12,874 samples on Oct. 4.

Quebec is monitoring 287 active outbreaks across the province and the positivity rate on Thursday was 9.7 per cent.

On the vaccination front, health-care workers administered 23,151 new vaccine doses on Wednesday, for a total of 21,370,101 shots given to Quebecers.

