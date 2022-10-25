iHeartRadio
19°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

COVID-19 in Quebec: health officials report 17 new deaths


People leave a COVID-19 vaccination clinic, Wednesday, April 6, 2022 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Quebec's health ministry said Tuesday there were 17 new deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the number of deaths to 16,974.

That includes one death recorded in the last 24 hours, 14 that occurred between two and seven days ago and two that occurred more than seven days ago.

The number of people being treated for COVID-19 in hospital currently stands at 1,966, a decrease of 38 from the previous day. There were also 50 people in the ICU, an increase of one.

In its update on Monday, the Ministry of Health and Social Services said there were 3,609 health-care workers absent due to the coronavirus, which is 287 more than Monday.

The latest update also said 1,051 cases were detected through PCR testing, which is reserved for priority clientele. An additional 220 rapid antigen test results were logged with the province's online portal, including 187 positive tests.

Health-care workers administered 15,803 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of shots given to Quebecers to 21,732,665.

 

#COVID19 - En date du 24 octobre, voici la situation au Québec: https://t.co/TG8KBlln4B pic.twitter.com/E33ys1aEAQ

— Santé Québec (@sante_qc) October 25, 2022
12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*