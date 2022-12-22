COVID-19 in Quebec: Hospitalizations remain above 2 thousand, but are down slightly

Quebec is reporting seven new deaths due to complications from COVID-19 infections: five from between two and seven days ago and two that occurred more than a week ago.

On Thursday, the health ministry also reported 1,173 known new cases of the virus bringing the total number of people recorded to have been infected since the start of the pandemic to 1,276,752

Hospitalizations have gone down slightly, by 27 compared to the previous day, however, the total number of people in hospital is 2,122, which is above a threshold the network can handle, as described by the health minister in the past.

Of the people in the hospital, 735 were admitted related specifically to COVID-19.

The number of people in the intensive care unit stands at 55 for all reasons, 26 due to COVID-19.

The health care system is short 3,797 workers who are also absent for reasons associated with the virus, for example, preventive withdrawal, isolation or because they're waiting for test results.

As for testing, there were 12,042 samples taken by the province from select groups of people, but 131 people self-declared their rapid test results –121 were positive.

On Wednesday, 11,531 people received a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine..

