COVID-19 in Quebec: Hospitalizations up by 12, ICU up by 9

image.jpg

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Quebec have increased by 12 for a total of 1,041 beds occupied, the Health Ministry reported Tuesday.

There are 35 people in intensive care, an increase of nine from the previous day.

The province also reported seven new deaths attributed to the virus, bringing the total to 15,545 since the pandemic began.

Meanwhile, 4,686 health care workers are absent from work due to COVID-related reasons.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Quebec announced Tuesday that it will offer additional booster shots of the vaccine to certain priority groups beginning in the late summer to early fall.

Health care workers administered 3,480 more doses, it was reported Tuesday. Over 90 per cent of Quebecers have received at least one shot, around 55 per cent have received three, and about 15 per cent have received four.

NEW CASES

A total of 844 positive PCR tests were logged, although this number does not reflect the actual situation as PCR testing is not available to the general public.

In addition, 347 positive rapid tests were self-declared; 224,158 rapid tests have been logged since the online portal opened.

