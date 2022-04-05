iHeartRadio
COVID-19 in Quebec: Hospitalizations up by 72 with 31 new deaths

image.jpg

Hospitalizations are continuing to spike in Quebec, with an increase of 72 reported Tuesday by the province.

According to the health ministry, there were 219 admissions and 147 discharges, bringing the total number of hospitalizations to 1,479.

Of those, 120 people have received three shots of the vaccine, 50 have received two, three have received one, and 22 are unvaccinated. Sixteen have an unknown vaccination status.

Sixty-nine people are in intensive care, with the total remaining stable at an increase of 15 people and a decrease of 15.

Unvaccinated people are currently 8.3 times more likely to end up in the ICU due to COVID-19.  

On Tuesday, the province announced it is extending its mask mandate until the end of April in public places and on public transit.

DEATHS AND CASES 

Public health also reported 31 new deaths attributed to COVID-19, for a total of 14,442 since the pandemic began.

There were 2,615 more cases of the virus recorded, with 1,346 positive rapid tests declared; 670 active outbreaks are being monitored. 

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Quebec health-care professionals administered 13,538 more doses of the vaccine, including 13,012  in the past 24 hours.

A total of 18,730,313 doses have been administered in Quebec so far.

Ninety-one per cent of Quebec’s eligible population has received at least one shot, with 87 per cent having received two and 53 per cent with all three.

Starting Wednesday, Quebecers aged 70 and up will be able to register for their fourth dose on Clic Santé.

  COVID-19 CASES IN QUEBEC
