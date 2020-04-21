iHeartRadio
COVID-19: Mandatory quarantine on Hasidic community north of Montreal lifted

image.jpg

A mandatory quarantine that was imposed on the residents of a Hasidic Jewish community in Boisbriand, north of Montreal, because of a COVID-19 outbreak was lifted on Tuesday.

The quarantine was imposed on March 29 because of the number of cases reported within the community – 22 times more than in the rest of the Laurentians, according to the Boisbriand mayor’s office. 

The police checkpoint that had been set up along the perimeters of the community was in the process of coming down on Tuesday, after the province’s heath minister, Danielle McCann, signed a decree freeing the community from quarantine. 

According to the municipality of Boisbriand, despite the large number of positive COVID-19 cases within the community, no hospitalizations or deaths were reported.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 21, 2020. 

