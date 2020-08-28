COVID-19, mild winter leads to major decrease in net income for Hydro-Quebec
Citing COVID-19, Hydro-Quebec saw a decrease of $433 million in net income over the first six months of 2020 compared to the same period last year.
On Friday, the Crown Corporation reported a net income of $1.605 billion from January 1 to June 30. Over the same period in 2019, net income was $2.038 billion.
Jean-Hugues Laflear, Hydro-Quebec's Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, said in a statement that the global pandemic had a major impact. The company was particularly hard hit in the second quarter, with an 11 per cent reduction in demand in the commercial, institutional and small industrial segment of the economy and a 12 per cent deduction in the large industrial segment due to the closing of numerous businesses because of the virus.
The Crown Corporation also pointed to a mild winter leading to reduced energy consumption among Quebecers this year.
Net electricity sales in the Quebec market decreased by $145 million compared to the same time period in 2019 while net electricity exports outside the province decreased by $158 million.
"Our electricity sales are down both in and outside Québec, and we've had to postpone several capital projects,” he said. “We expect that the pandemic's repercussions on our operations will continue to be felt in the coming months and we're currently assessing the extent of those impacts over the longer term.”
