COVID-19: Montreal cancels all festivals, sporting events, public gatherings through July 2

Montreal has cancelled all of its festivals, sporting events and other public gatherings through July 2, the city announced Tuesday.

The city said in a statement that the decision was made "in the context of COVID-19 and in accordance with the directives issued by the Government of Quebec."

Montréal has cancelled all cultural and sporting events on its territory until July 2, in order to limit public gatherings. It is a difficult decision because Montreal is a known destination for world class events and festivals. And we will be there to support our partners.

The city said it will be contacting its festival and event partners to provide them with support.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.