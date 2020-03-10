COVID-19: Montreal mayor says city's civil security now in 'alert' mode, urges hand-washing
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante on Tuesday said that while the COVID-19 situation is under control here, the city is moving into "alert" mode.
Plante tweeted that the Montreal's Centre de securite civile (CSC) and the civil security service of Montreal's agglomeration are planning and deploying measures that will maintain municipal services to Montrealers in the event that the situation deteriorates.
Plante specified that she was referring to internal measures "to ensure the resilience of our services."
She also asked Montrealers concerned about preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus to call 811 or visit Quebec's information site.
Plante also urged Montrealers to wash their hands.
