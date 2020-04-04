COVID-19: Montreal medical students deliver food to healthcare workers during pandemic

Third-year McGill University medical students have launched MerciMeals MTL, a fundraising campaign created to provide food for healthcare workers during the pandemic.

Since launching on April 2, the online fundraiser has raised more than $16,000 in donations.

“We couldn’t stay in the hospitals since the teaching environment isn’t what it was before, but we still wanted to support healthcare workers,” MerciMeals MTL co-founder Olivier Del Corpo told CTV News, noting that the food they deliver goes to workers in intensive care, ER, COVID-19 and respiratory units.

With clinical rotations on hold since March 16, the team of seven volunteers has delivered meals to staff of the Jewish General Hospital, the Royal Victoria Hospital, and St. Mary’s Hospital.

“Since we started, we’ve made one delivery each day, but our aim is to do more deliveries across Montreal as the project expands,” said Del Corpo.

To support the city’s restaurant industry, MerciMeals MTL orders from local eateries that offer take-out delivery services. So far, the group has collaborated with restaurants, including Falafel St. Jacques, Loic, and Buffet Maharani.

“We’ve seen amazing initiatives by our colleagues trying to get protective equipment by reaching out to local businesses, and we wanted to find another way to contribute,” said Del Corpo. “Donating to any foundation that’s focused on this pandemic always helps.”