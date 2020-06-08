COVID-19: Montreal reports one new death and 83 cases as curve continues to flatten
Montreal public health officials are reporting 83 new cases and one new death from COVID-19 on Monday.
New cases are continuing to drop, as the city and linked boroughs reached a total of 26,288 COVID-19 cases and 3,068 deaths.
On Sunday, the city had the same number of new cases, 83, and five new deaths were announced.
- Complete coverage at CTVNews.ca/coronavirus
- Coronavirus newsletter sign-up: Get The COVID-19 Brief sent to your inbox
There are now 120 public retirement homes and long-term care facilities with at least one confirmed COVID-19 case, a drop from the 128 reported on Sunday.
Montreal North remains the hardest hit with a rate of 2,911 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people, or 2,452 cases.
The Town of Mount Royal is still reporting the highest rate of deaths at 340 deaths per 100,000. Ahuntsic-Cartierville is reporting the most deaths on its territory, though, with 326.Cases in Montreal by age and region
Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms including fever, dry cough and difficulty breathing is urged to visit a testing centre or mobile site. Mobile sites are open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and can be visited without an appointment. The location of the mobile sites on Monday are:
- Bill-Durnan Arena
4988 Vézina St., Montreal QC H3W 1C1
- École de la Petite-Bourgogne
555 Des Seigneurs St., Montreal, QC, H3J 1Y1
- Saint-Justin School
5005, Mousseau St., Montreal QC H1K 2V8
- Saint-Barthélémy Schoolyard
7360 des Érables ave., Montreal QC H2E 2R5
- Michel-Ménard Park
2270 Roy Cres., Montreal QC H8S 1G3
Latest Audio
-
DR. MITCH: are there long term side-effects if you've had covid-19?DR. MITCH: are there long term side-effects if you've had covid-19?
-
TOM MULCAIR: is the doctor partly to blame for Quebec's co-vid 19 crisis?TOM MULCAIR: is the doctor partly to blame for Quebec's co-vid 19 crisis?
-