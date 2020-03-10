COVID-19: Montreal's Hôtel-Dieu Hospital sees 20 patients on its first day

Twenty people were seen at Montreal's Hôtel-Dieu Hospital Monday, following the Quebec government's announcement that it was opening specialized clinics across the province to better screen for COVID-19.

"We're still in a situation in Quebec where the transmission is low, but we must stay extremely vigilant because the situation could change at any time," Quebec Health Minister Danielle McCann stated.

Officials note three other patients are scheduled to be seen Tuesday.

"When they arrive, people are asked to wash their hands and wear a mask," said Jean Nicolas Aubé, spokesperson for the CIUSSS-Centre-Sud. "After the visit is done, the room is cleaned... The rooms need to be disinfected, cleaned so there's no risk of contamination for the next patient coming."

GETTING AN APPOINTMENT

Anyone who suspects they may be displaying symptoms of the virus must first call 811 to be given an appointment to one of the clinics.

The Montreal clinic, in the emergency room of the Hôtel-Dieu Hospital, is open seven days a week, 12 hours a day. Officials say it has the capacity to see up to 80 people each day.

A second clinic will open Wednesday at the University Institute in Mental Health of Quebec in Quebec City, eight hours a day.

Next Monday, a third clinic will open in the Montérégie region.

Visited Montreal’s COVID 19 testing centre this morning. 20 patients seen yesterday at the former Hotel Dieu hospital. Open 8-8 by appointment only. Patients must call 8-1-1 Info-Sante for appointment and preliminary evaluation. pic.twitter.com/AMYum62gvS

The government notes more centres could be opened in the near future, if there is a need to do so.

"Our network is very well informed and has put together, including the medical clinics, everything that's needed. So, we're prepared," McCann stated.

The province has also set up a hotline to answer any questions about coronavirus: 1 877 644 4545.

COMING BACK TO CANADA

The government reminds Quebecers who recently travelled abroad that they must monitor themselves for symptoms such as fever, coughing and difficulty breathing for 14 days upon their return to Canada.

Anyone coming home from China’s Hubei province and Iran must also self-quarantine. Those who visited other parts of China, including Hong Kong, as well as South Korea, Italy and Singapore are asked to self-monitor and avoid public places.

Anyone concerned that they may have contracted the virus must call Info-Santé at 811.