COVID-19: Montreal school suspends classes because a student is being tested

A Montreal school is suspending some classes because a student is being tested for COVID-19.

The school, Collège International Marie de France, announced late Tuesday that a high school student may have contracted the virus.

The school is a private French college, catering to French expatriates, according to its website. It offers elementary to college-level instruction.

On the advice of the French consulate in Quebec and the French ambassador to Canada, the school said it was postponing all of its secondary school classes - called premiere, seconde and terminale in the French lycee system - until the student's test returns.

The closure begins immediately, on Wednesday, March 11.

"All of the other class levels remain active and all hygiene measures are being taken to welcome your children in an appropriate environment," the school's statement reads.

If the student tests negative for COVID-19, classes will resume, the school adds. If the test comes back positive, the college will remain shut for 14 days.

The school says students could continue accessing lesson materials online.

Quebec health officials said earlier on Tuesday that there were seven confirmed cases of the virus in the province. Almost 100 people are currently being tested for it.